Top news stories to watch out for on February 26, 2020

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
State Bank of India is scheduled to hold a mega e-auction of over 1,000 open plots, commercial, residential and industrial properties. The auction is aimed to recover its dues from borrowers through sale of non-performing assets.
Toyota’s luxury Multi Purpose Vehicle Vellfire is set to launch in India and is expected to be priced around ₹85-90 lakh ex-showroom. It will come with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine and two electric motors. The only other MPV available in the country is Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo.
India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to Wuhan to deliver a large consignment of medical supplies and also bring back Indians from coronavirus-hit China. A chartered flight will also be sent to repatriate Indians onboard Diamond Princess.
Thomas Cook (India) board is set to meet to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. The trading window for the designated persons of the company and/or their immediate relatives will be closed after the end of the meeting, for 48 hours till February 28, 2020.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear matter related to removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. A division bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph will take up the matter. Last week, senior advocates Sanjay Hedge, Sadhana Ramachandran and former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah were appointed as interlocutors to talk to the protestors.
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...