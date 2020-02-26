Top news stories to watch out for on February 26, 2020

State Bank of India is scheduled to hold a mega e-auction of over 1,000 open plots, commercial, residential and industrial properties. The auction is aimed to recover its dues from borrowers through sale of non-performing assets.

Toyota’s luxury Multi Purpose Vehicle Vellfire is set to launch in India and is expected to be priced around ₹85-90 lakh ex-showroom. It will come with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine and two electric motors. The only other MPV available in the country is Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo.

India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to Wuhan to deliver a large consignment of medical supplies and also bring back Indians from coronavirus-hit China. A chartered flight will also be sent to repatriate Indians onboard Diamond Princess.

Thomas Cook (India) board is set to meet to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. The trading window for the designated persons of the company and/or their immediate relatives will be closed after the end of the meeting, for 48 hours till February 28, 2020.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear matter related to removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. A division bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph will take up the matter. Last week, senior advocates Sanjay Hedge, Sadhana Ramachandran and former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah were appointed as interlocutors to talk to the protestors.