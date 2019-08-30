Torrent arm set to provide PNG, CNG in Pune district

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Mahesh Gas Ltd, an associate company of the ₹21,000-crore Torrent Group, is set to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Pune district under the brand name Pune Natural Gas. The formal launch was announced on Friday.
Commenting on the formal launch of the CGD (City Gas Distribution) network in Pune district, Deepak Dalal, Director, Torrent Gas Limited, said in a statement, “Globally, natural gas contributes approximately 24 per cent to the primary energy mix. However, natural gas has a nominal share of 6 per cent in India’s primary energy mix. Given the increasing concern for climate change, environmentally clean fuels such as natural gas are expected to play a dominant role in India's economic growth in the coming years.”
“The Government of India aims to expand the reach of City Gas Distribution from 78-250 cities by 2020 and also has set a target of taking the share of natural gas in the energy mix of India to 15 per cent by 2025. We intend to make a significant contribution in this endeavour by building world-class CGD networks across the 32 districts in seven States where we have been authorised,” he added.
Shridhar Tambraparni, Executive Director, Mahesh Gas Ltd, said, “PNG and CNG are one of the cleanest fuels available and will help in meeting the country’s increasing energy needs. Apart from being environment-friendly, PNG and CNG have many advantages over other fuels.
