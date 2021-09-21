Torrent Power acquires 156 MW wind energy capacities from CESC

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Torrent Power, on Tuesday, announced acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of Surya Vidyut, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s CESC with an estimated enterprise value of ₹790 crore.
Torrent Power has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with CESC, Haldia Energy and other nominal shareholders for the stake buy.
Surya Vidyut operates 156 MW wind power plants, spread across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Prior to the transaction, CESC (53.79 per cent), Haldia Energy (46.21 per cent) along with other nominal shareholders collectively held 100 per cent equity share capital of Surya Vidyut.
This acquisition marks Torrent Power’s foray into renewable energy space in the States of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is in line with the company’s strategy to grow and strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector, the firm said.
The projects have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the respective State discoms for a period of 25 years, with weighted average PPA tariff of ₹4.68/kWh, an official statement said here.
The enterprise value estimated for this acquisition is about ₹790 crore, subject to closing price adjustments. The acquisition is further subject to customary conditions for transaction closure, it added.
With the acquisition of 156 MW wind power plants, Torrent Power’s total generation capacity, including under development portfolio, will reach to around 4.9 GigaWatt (GW) with renewable portfolio of more than around 1.8 GW.
Torrent Power, currently, has an aggregate installed generation capacity of about 3,879 MW comprising about 2,730 MW gas‐based capacity, approximately 787 MW renewable capacity and about 362 MW coal‐based capacity. Further, renewable power projects of close to 815 MW are under development, of which LOAs have been received and PPA has been executed for projects of 515 MW.
Torrent Power shares gained over 1.3 per cent to close at ₹491 on the NSE on Tuesday.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...