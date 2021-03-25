Total Covid vaccine shots touch 5.5 crore till now

The cumulative number of vaccine shots administered in the country inched closer to the 5.5 crore mark with States and Union Territories carrying out over 15.2 lakh vaccinations till 7 pm, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

While over 2.97 crore people above 60 and those above 45 with disease conditions received their first shot of the vaccine,80.19 lakh healthcare workers and 85.53 lakh frontline workers received the first jab. The total number of people received the second dose of the vaccine to complete course was over 84 lakh beneficiaries.

On Thursday, close to 14.08 lakh beneficiaries received the first dose of the vaccine, while nearly 1.13 lakh the second dose.