News

Total Covid vaccine shots touch 5.5 crore till now

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 25, 2021

People after taking vaccine in rest room during covid 19 vaccination in New Delhi.   -  The Hindu

15.2 lakh vaccinations being done today across the country

The cumulative number of vaccine shots administered in the country inched closer to the 5.5 crore mark with States and Union Territories carrying out over 15.2 lakh vaccinations till 7 pm, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

While over 2.97 crore people above 60 and those above 45 with disease conditions received their first shot of the vaccine,80.19 lakh healthcare workers and 85.53 lakh frontline workers received the first jab. The total number of people received the second dose of the vaccine to complete course was over 84 lakh beneficiaries.

On Thursday, close to 14.08 lakh beneficiaries received the first dose of the vaccine, while nearly 1.13 lakh the second dose.

Published on March 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.