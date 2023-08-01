Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported its best-ever domestic sales of 20,759 units, a jump of 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 19,693 units in July 2022.

The company previously posted its best monthly wholesales in May 2023 at 20,410 units, according to a statement.

During the first seven months of the calendar year (CY) 2023, TKM sold 1,24,282 units, 31 per cent more than the 94,710 units sold in CY 2022, it said.

The first four months of FY 2023, too, have witnessed a surge in sales at 77,439 units, which is 26 per cent higher than the 61,506 units sold during the corresponding period of FY 2022, TKM said.

“We are witnessing an overwhelming response to our entire product range including Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, New Innova Crysta, Camry, and a special mention goes to the versatile Hilux, thus reflecting the utmost trust our valued customers place in us,” Atul Sood, Vice-President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said.

“Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with our increase in production by adding a third-shift operation, we are confident of recording one of our strongest years in the country. We are also keenly looking forward to a good festive season and gearing up to meet the further surge in demand,” he added.