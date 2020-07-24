TRAI tells broadcasters to implement new tariff order

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed broadcasters to ensure compliance with the provisions of the New Tariff Amendment Order (NTO 2.0).

“In order to promote orderly growth of the sector and to balance the interests of service providers and to safeguard the interest of the consumers, it is necessary to give effect to the Tariff Amendment Order 2020 and Interconnection Amendment Regulations 2020 without any further delay,” it said in its direction.

It has directed broadcasters to publish details such as maximum retail price per month of channels and maximum retail price per month of bouquets of channels, composition of bouquets and amended RIO (Reference Interconnected Offer), among others on their websites by August 10.

On January 1, the telecom and broadcast regulator had notified the NTO 2.0 and the Interconnection Amendment Regulations 2020 . “TRAI has issued direction to all broadcasters to ensure compliance of various provisions of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Second Amendment) Order, 2020 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2020 dated January 1, 2020,” it added.