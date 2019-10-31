Trailer of Ramgopal Varma’s new Telugu film triggers row

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
After Lakshmi’s NTR (the life of NT Rama Rao from his wife Lakshmi Parvati’s perspective), he is now coming up with Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu (Rise of Reddys in the Kamma Kingdom), a satire on politics in Andhra Pradesh in the aftermath of 2019 elections to the Assembly.
The trailer, which was released four days ago, registered 55 lakh hits so far. Going by the dialogues in the teaser, the film is going to be a satire on Chandrababu Naidu, his massive defeat in the elections to the Assembly and the aftermath.
The title of the film triggered a controversy as it directly referred to the two dominant communities that control the political power in the State for decades.
A Congress leader, Nagaraju, filed a police complaint in Anantapur against Ramgopal Varma, alleging that he is trying to create a rift between communities and that it could trigger violence.
Ramgopal Varma, however, defends the title and his new film. He said any resemblance to real life characters in the film was coincidental.
This is not the first time that Ramgopal Varma courted controversy. Before the 2019 Assembly elections, he created a huge controversy with Lakshmi’s NTR, where he lampooned Chandrababu Naidu by re-enacting the political drama that witnessed NT Rama Rao losing power in 1995 and Chandrababu becoming the Chief Minister.
He, however, could not release the film before the elections in Andhra Pradesh.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism