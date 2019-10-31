Trailer of Ramgopal Varma’s new Telugu film triggers row

After Lakshmi’s NTR (the life of NT Rama Rao from his wife Lakshmi Parvati’s perspective), he is now coming up with Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu (Rise of Reddys in the Kamma Kingdom), a satire on politics in Andhra Pradesh in the aftermath of 2019 elections to the Assembly.

The trailer, which was released four days ago, registered 55 lakh hits so far. Going by the dialogues in the teaser, the film is going to be a satire on Chandrababu Naidu, his massive defeat in the elections to the Assembly and the aftermath.

The title of the film triggered a controversy as it directly referred to the two dominant communities that control the political power in the State for decades.

A Congress leader, Nagaraju, filed a police complaint in Anantapur against Ramgopal Varma, alleging that he is trying to create a rift between communities and that it could trigger violence.

Ramgopal Varma, however, defends the title and his new film. He said any resemblance to real life characters in the film was coincidental.

This is not the first time that Ramgopal Varma courted controversy. Before the 2019 Assembly elections, he created a huge controversy with Lakshmi’s NTR, where he lampooned Chandrababu Naidu by re-enacting the political drama that witnessed NT Rama Rao losing power in 1995 and Chandrababu becoming the Chief Minister.

He, however, could not release the film before the elections in Andhra Pradesh.