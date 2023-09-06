‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ will enable all nations to reap the benefit of energy from the sun.

Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said that transnational grid connections are relevant in the era of transitioning to renewable energy (RE) with such cross-border initiatives being instrumental in bringing down dependence on battery storage.

India has already established cross-border interconnections with its neighbours and strengthening of various cross border links is under process, Singh said at a seminar on transnational grid interconnections for One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG), organised by state-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

“OSOWOG will enable all nations to reap the benefit of energy from the sun. This is very relevant to today’s context particularly when we are transitioning to RE. Once this transnational grid interconnection happens, it will do away with dependence on storage, which is costlier and required for round the clock RE. It will also ensure power access to the millions without it,” he added.

Thrust areas

Globally, energy transition and security driven by renewable capacity addition are the thrust areas towards sustainability. Considering that the sun never sets and every hour, half the planet is bathed in sunshine, harnessing energy from the sun, wind and water would facilitate generation of clean energy, enough to meet the needs of everyone on earth, PGCIL said.

However, this requires transnational exchange of electricity through grid interconnections. These efforts need to be synergized and supplemented by establishing an inter-connected global electricity grid through transnational interconnections. This is the vision for OSOWOG through development of transnational grid connections towards ensuring energy security for a sustainable future, it added.

Providing the ASEAN perspective, Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe) Senior Advisor Pankaj Batra said the complementarities of energy resources of SAARC, BIMSTEC and ASEAN countries can be utilised through transnational interconnections.

Central Transmission Utility of India (CTUIL) Deputy COO Ashok Pal discussed technical considerations and business models of existing Indian cross border interconnections.

