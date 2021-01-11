Transportation of Serum vaccine set to start on Tuesday

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Even as Kool-ex, the cold chain logistic company announced that it was fully geared to handle end-to-end supply chain of Covid-19 vaccine and parked its trucks in Serum Institute of India’s premises, transportation of Covishield didn’t start till Monday evening.
According to sources in SII, vaccine transportation will start on Tuesday morning and stocks will be taken to depots in Mumbai. While the vaccine will be transported in Maharashtra using trucks, stock for other States will be taken by air.
The Centre has announced the start of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Kool-ex, the Mumbai- based company, has got the contract to transport the vaccine made by Serum.
Trucks with a real-time GPS system and sensors to alert any break in temperature are ready. The Pune district and police administration are geared up and the State police will provide protection to trucks carrying Covishield.
Meanwhile, sources associated with SII refused to comment on reports that the Institute was negotiating the vaccine price with the government and that has delayed transportation. The source in SII said there was no negotiation and one Covishield will cost ₹210, including the GST, as decided earlier.
PTI reported that SII has received the purchase order for 11 million doses from the Centre for the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. “We received the (purchase) order from the Government on Monday afternoon,” a senior SII official told PTI.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...