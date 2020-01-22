Travelling to the Asia-Pacific region? Here's a travel advisory on the Coronavirus outbreak

As the threat of the possible spread of a deadly Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) looms large, several countries in the Asia-Pacific region have implemented passenger screening that may lead to travel disruptions, International SOS - an international agency tracking travel risk assessment - has stated in its latest travel advisory.

China, which first reported the SARS-like virus, has warned that it could undergo mutation and spread. The death-toll as reported in China, has reached nine, with infected cases crossing 400, primarily in Wuhan and Guangdong, besides other neighbouring provinces.

Travellers to countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam have been advised to anticipate travel disruptions due to screening measures being implemented by their respective authorities.

Screening at Indian airports

In India, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued directions for the immediate implementation of systems to screen passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

In its travel advisory, International SOS stated, "The authorities have imposed comprehensive health screening measures on January 21-22 at airports in several countries across the region, following an increase in the reported 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases. Such measures apply particularly to passengers arriving at these airports from China, after the country's authorities confirmed that the virus can spread via human transmission."

"Infections have been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Macao, South Korea and Taiwan. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not announced travel restriction requirements, members should anticipate travel disruption at airports," it added.

While no country in the Asia-Pacific has imposed travel restrictions, increased screening measures, which primarily involve temperature checks, have been implemented at various airports.

The WHO is reportedly planning to hold an emergency meeting in Geneva on January 22, to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

International SOS advisory

In its advisory, International SOS, the $1.5-billion privately-owned French agency tracking global travel security and risks, has suggested that travellers to these countries allow additional time when passing through airports in the region, taking into account temperature and health screening.

Passengers travelling or transiting from China should anticipate more stringent scrutiny; follow official directives.

Reconsider travel if you are sick; travellers who are sick face the risk of being quarantined and testing.

Monitor the latest information on the virus, as well as quarantine and isolation procedures being implemented at airports at your destination and the point of origin.

It is also believed that more airports in the region are expected to increase health screening measures at airports, which may cause travel delays.

Similar measures are also likely at land borders, as exemplified by the checks at the Poipet checkpoint (Cambodia) at the Cambodia-Thailand border, as well as the border crossings to Myanmar, International SOS noted.