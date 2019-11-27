Treat liberal arts, humanities on a par with sciences: Kovind

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Liberal arts and humanities must be given attention on a par with science, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing a higher education summit organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here on Wednesday.
“I am happy that universities have already made progress with an inter-disciplinary approach, combining courses in mathematics with music and artificial intelligence with animal husbandry. Much more work is required on this count,” he said.
Kovind further said that if India establishes robust industry-academy linkage, it has the potential to become the R&D capital of the world.
“The world of tomorrow will be driven by knowledge and digital pathways.
To prepare ourselves for this transformation and to leverage its limitless opportunities, we have to re-task our higher education with new courses and deeper research orientation,” he added.
Speaking about the regional imbalance in the quality of education, he said: “We are trying to narrow the gap but a lot more initiatives are required.”
He added that the National Education Policy will lay the path for transforming the Indian education landscape, making it better suited for today’s needs.
The summit, ‘Creative Economy, Nation Building: Higher Education as the Catalyst’, was organised by FICCI in collaboration with the HR and Commerce ministries.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...