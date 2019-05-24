Treat Tamil Nadu on par with NDA-ruled States: Kamal Haasan to Modi

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
“It is the duty of the Central government to treat Tamil Nadu as part of the Indian Union and to keep the State wealthy and prosperous,” actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan said here on Friday.
At a media briefing organised by the party to thank voters, Haasan said he expects the Prime Minister to treat Tamil Nadu on a par with the States where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious.
In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls. P Raveendranath Kumar, son of O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, was the lone winner from the AIADMK, which had led the coalition of the BJP, the PMK and the DMDK in the State.
The MNM, which was formed in November 2018, fielded candidates in 37 Lok Sabha constituencies. The nomination of its candidates in Kancheepuram and Perambalur constituencies was rejected. Although the party secured only about 4 per cent of the total votes polled, it secured the third place in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies with candidates in Chennai South, Chennai North, Coimbatore and Sriperumbudur securing more than 1 lakh votes.
However, the MNM could not make any impact in rural Tamil Nadu, which was dominated by the two Dravidian parties.
“In the coming days, we will conduct more Gram Sabhas to understand the aspirations of rural population,” Haasan said and added that his party is not against any industry or development project as long as it does not affect the livelihood of farmers.
Asked about him not committing full-time to politics, the actor-turned-politician said, “I don’t see politics as a business but it is my extracurricular duty, and, as an artiste, cinema and entertainment are my business.”
“If you people give me a permanent office (in politics), I am ready to serve full-time as a politician,” Haasan added.
The actor recently signed for Season 3 of the reality show Bigg Boss.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor