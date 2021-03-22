Trump planning to return to social media with own platform in next 2-3 months: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Former United States President Donald Trump is planning to return to social media by launching his own platform after being suspended from platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, one of Trump’s senior advisors told Fox News on Sunday.
“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” said Trump senior adviser Jason Miller on Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday as quoted by a Fox News report.
The senior advisor did not provide much details about the plans but said that Trump had been in discussions regarding his own platform and that many companies had approached him regarding the same.
Multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat had taken action against Trump’s account after the US Capitol Hill riots in January.
YouTube had temporarily suspended Trump’s channel while Facebook and Twitter had extended the ban indefinitely.
The former US PResident had previously talked about his plans to launch his own platform soon after suspension.
Trump had lashed out at Twitter after the social media platform suspended his personal account indefinitely.
Following the suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account on Twitter, Trump in a series of tweets posted from the official @POTUS (President of the United States) Twitter account criticised the platform, accusing it of “banning free speech.”
“We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future,” he tweeted from the @POTUS account as quoted by the Verge.
The tweets were later deleted by Twitter.
The YouTube channel of former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated once the risk of violence decreases, confirmed YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki in an interview with think tank Atlantic Council (via The Verge) earlier this month.
The ban on Facebook is being reviewed by the Facebook Oversight Board. Twitter has called for public input for the development of its policy framework for world leaders on the platform.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...