TV ad volumes in September up 18% versus pre-pandemic levels: BARC

As the festival season kicked-off, TV ad volumes in September garnered a growth of 15 per cent over the same period last year and a growth of 18 per cent compared to September 2019, indicating positive sentiment among brands, according to data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). It added that TV ad volumes in September 2021 was the highest since 2019.

While the FMCG category continued to maintain its leadership position with a 29 per cent growth in ad volumes against the same period in 2019, the e-commerce sector has also shown a healthy 26 per cent jump over 2020.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi week (September 4-10), ad volumes on TV grew 4 per cent compared to the previous four-week average and posted a healthy 28 per cent growth over 2019, the TV viewership measurement body added.

Overall, brands seem to have stepped-up focus on advertisements on TV post the second pandemic wave, as the July-September quarter (Q3) witnessed the highest ad volume on TV in this year so far.

Broad-based growth

As per BARC data, TV ad volume in the July-Sept quarter was pegged at 461 million seconds, up 22 per cent over the same period in 2019 and 16 per cent over the same period in 2020. It added that growth was broad-based with channels across all languages reporting higher ad volumes over the corresponding period in previous years.

Aaditya Pathak, Head of Client Partnership and Revenue, BARC India, said, “The momentum of more and more brands banking on television advertising continues to be visible with 3,397 new brands advertising on the medium in the July-September quarter of 2021. The number of advertisers on TV is also the highest for the quarter at 4,226.”

He added that marketers are clearly leveraging the reach of TV to raise the visibility of their brands this festive season. “The strong growth of ad volumes in Q3 – which is 40 million seconds higher than in Q2 – also points to the positive sentiment regarding the improving economic and business environment,” Pathak stated.

While Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi and Marathi language channels registered the highest growth over 2019 in the July-September quarter, Tamil , Telugu and English language channels witnessed sharp recovery compared to last year.

Most of the top-advertised categories such as FMCG, e-commerce, building, industrial & land materials/equipment, auto, education and banking and financial services witnessed healthy growth compared to the September quarter in 2019.