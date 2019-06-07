TWAD Board reviews water supply status

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board today carried out a SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity and threat) analysis on all the 556 combined water supply schemes (CWSS) across the State for timely delivery, assured quantity and defined quality of water.

TWAD Board handles water supply to nearly 4.23 crore people in the State (except for Chennai metropolitan area) with the present supply of 1,816 million litres per day (MLD) against the designed quantity of 2,146 MLD covering eight corporations, 67 municipalities, 347 town panchayats and 48,948 rural habitations, a government press release said.

Review meeting

CN Mahesvaran, Managing Director, TWAD Board, conducted video-conferences with officials at district, town and panchayat levels and advised them to effect water supply until tail-end beneficiaries and clear all the hurdles on war-footing.

The SWOT analysis was done on head works (the strength and weakness of the water source should be scientifically explored taking the following points into consideration); sustainability of the water in the storage reservoirs; money available to take up the supporting works – source augmentation; flow diversion channels towards the collector or infiltration well; construction of baby wells; drilling side bore, deepening of open wells; public objection in putting new wells; availability of water in the reservoirs and power supply.

On reasons for the shortfall of water supply, the TWAD Board said that apart from deficient rainfall, the State has only one perennial river. There are 17 river basins, but the Thamiraparani is the only perennial river in the State.