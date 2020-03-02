News

Two cases of coronavirus detected in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

12 evacuees including 36 foreign nationals who were air-lifted from Wuhan, China following out-break of the deadly novel coronavirus, being quarantined by the ITBP Quarantine Facility, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. File Photo   -  PTI

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus - one in Delhi and another in Telangana - were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hospital. The other person with the coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added. “Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored,” the ministry said.

Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.

