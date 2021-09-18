Two militants of newly formed outfit killed in Assam

Two suspected militants of a newly formed outfit have been killed and their camp busted by security forces in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Additional director general of Assam Police, GP Singh, said in a tweet that a camp of United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) at the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar was busted by security forces during an operation that had commenced on Friday night.

Also see: Data and its discontents

“Two cadres have been declared dead after an exchange of fire between Police/Security forces and terrorists,” he tweeted.

Singh added that two pistols and grenades were recovered from the militants.

In a video released earlier this week, a group of men announced that a new outfit by the name of United Liberation of Bodoland has been formed, and a separate state for the Bodos happens to be their primary demand from the government.