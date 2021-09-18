News

Two militants of newly formed outfit killed in Assam

PTI Guwahati | Updated on September 18, 2021

Primary demand of United Liberation of Bodoland was a separate state for the Bodos

Two suspected militants of a newly formed outfit have been killed and their camp busted by security forces in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Additional director general of Assam Police, GP Singh, said in a tweet that a camp of United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) at the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar was busted by security forces during an operation that had commenced on Friday night.

“Two cadres have been declared dead after an exchange of fire between Police/Security forces and terrorists,” he tweeted.

Singh added that two pistols and grenades were recovered from the militants.

In a video released earlier this week, a group of men announced that a new outfit by the name of United Liberation of Bodoland has been formed, and a separate state for the Bodos happens to be their primary demand from the government.

Published on September 18, 2021

