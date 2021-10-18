Two shutters of Idukki dam to be opened on Tuesday morning

A high-level meeting of dam safety officials has decided to open two shutters of the Idukki reservoir, the largest in Kerala on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed its vast catchment areas.

Two shutters of the dam will be opened by 50 cm and 100 cm respectively at 11 am, Roshy Augustine, Irrigation Minister, said.

IMD has forecast more rain unfolding over the State from Wednesday. Officials expect that the Idukki reservoir level might reach the ‘upper rule curve’ ahead of it, by 7 am on Tuesday.

A heightened state of alert has been declared downstream the reservoir with more than 220 members of at least 60 families directed to shift to safer places.

Water level in the reservoir reached 2,397.34 feet.

This is expected to happen as early as by Tuesday night with hourly inflows assessed on Monday at 0.993 cusecs. Maximum permissible capacity of the reservoir is 2,403 feet.