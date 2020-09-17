Uber, Hyderabad Metro to launch ‘Public Transport’ option

Uber on Thursday launched ‘Public Transport’ journey planning feature in partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro.

This allows riders in Hyderabad the option to plan their transit journey with real-time information and end-to-end directions all within the Uber app.

Uber riders in Hyderabad can view ‘Public Transport’ as an option with other familiar modes such as UberGo, Premier, Uber Auto, in their Uber app. The feature provides a comprehensive overview of HMRL and Telangana State Road Transport Corporations’ (TSRTC) bus service information with details of the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules and directions to the nearest transit stops, to help riders plan the smartest possible journey choices.

The launch of ‘Public Transport’ in Hyderabad comes after Uber’s successful partnership with the Delhi Metro.