Ujjivan SFB appoints Ittira Davis as the new part-time Chairman

The board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has passed a resolution for the appointment of Ittira Davis as the new Part-Time Chairman, subject to the approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“The bank has also appointed Rajesh Kumar Jogi, Harish Devarajan and Umesh Bellur as additional directors,” Ujjivan SFB said in a statement on Saturday.

Davis will serve as the Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) and Part-time Chairman of the bank subject to approval of RBI, it further said.

Previously, he had held the position of Managing Director and CEO in the bank’s holding company – Ujjivan Financial Services Limited.