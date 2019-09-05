UK delegation takes part in Agritex 2019

Gadgets that can sense the moisture in the soil, biocides that can clean industrial waters, and solutions for problems in the livestock sector are some of the products from various UK companies that will be on exhibit at the 4-day event ‘Agritex 2019’, which is underway in Hyderabad.

A 16-member British delegation from eight agri-tech companies have arrived in the city to take part in the event and also explore potential tie-ups. It consists of start-ups and global businesses, who are showcasing their products and services at the UK Pavilion in the expo.

The delegation has met S Niranjan Reddy, Minister of Agriculture, Marketing and Civil suppliers, Government of Telangana, to understand various agricultural schemes of the state government like Rythu Bandhu. V Srinivas Goud, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism and Culture, also took part.

“The UK has three of the top five global universities, 20 per cent of the workforce in science, over 100 science parks, well established R&D sites for multinational companies such as Syngenta, Zoetis and Bayer, and the world’s best and most complete data-sets relevant to agriculture, a statement from the UK High Commission said.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad Andrew Fleming said, “The opportunities and benefits of partnership, in what remains India’s objective of doubling farmer’s income, are obvious. I look forward to assisting our companies to build the required relationships to make the visit a success for them and their Indian partners.”

Some of the UK companies in the delegation are Aardra Systems, Chemiteq, Healthy Hooves, Doug Marriott Associates, Frontmatec Accles & Shelvoke Gas Sensing Solutions, Deerpark Pedigree Pigs, UK TAG.