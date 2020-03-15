News

UK national tests positive for coronavirus; All the passengers offloaded at Kochi airport

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 15, 2020 Published on March 15, 2020

A file picture of Cochin International Airport   -  Thulasi Kakkat

The Cochin International Airport Ltd authorities on Sunday offloaded 270 passengers of a Dubai bound flight after a UK tourist, who tested positive for coronavirus, found among the passengers.

The UK citizen was part of a 19-member group who were on tour in Munnar, and he was under surveillance there. He arrived at the airport with the other members of the group without informing the authorities.

The authorities had received his test results only after he boarded the flight. The flight was about to depart.

It was decided to send all the passengers to hospital for further investigation, a press release said.

Published on March 15, 2020
Kochi
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Australia to isolate all international arrivals to tackle coronavirus