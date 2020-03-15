UK national tests positive for coronavirus; All the passengers offloaded at Kochi airport

The Cochin International Airport Ltd authorities on Sunday offloaded 270 passengers of a Dubai bound flight after a UK tourist, who tested positive for coronavirus, found among the passengers.

The UK citizen was part of a 19-member group who were on tour in Munnar, and he was under surveillance there. He arrived at the airport with the other members of the group without informing the authorities.

The authorities had received his test results only after he boarded the flight. The flight was about to depart.

It was decided to send all the passengers to hospital for further investigation, a press release said.