U'khand minister acquitted in Shaktiman horse assault case due to lack of evidence

PTI Dehradun | Updated on September 24, 2021

Ganesh Joshi and four others were accused of causing injuries to the police horse during a clash between BJP protesters and the police in 2016

A court in Uttarakhand has acquitted cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi and four others accused of causing injuries to police horse Shaktiman during a clash between BJP protesters and the police here in 2016 due to lack of credible evidence.

The Uttarakhand Mounted Police horse had sustained injuries during the clashes following which one of its hind legs had to be amputated. It was treated and given a prosthetic leg but died of infection one month later. Dehradun's Chief Judicial Magistrate Lakshman Singh acquitted Joshi and four others on Thursday. Joshi and the four others were booked under different sections of the IPC besides section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act following the incident in March 2016.

On his acquittal in the case, Joshi said truth has finally won as he had all along been saying that he was innocent.

Published on September 24, 2021

