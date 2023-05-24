UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla company, and Coolbrook, a transformational technology and engineering company, will jointly develop a project to implement Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology in one of UltraTech’s cement manufacturing units.

UltraTech will be among the first few cement makers to use Coolbrook’s technology for decarbonisation. The RDH technology uses renewable energy sources for the heating processes in cement production, eliminating the need for fossil fuels and accelerating decarbonisation.

The project is part of UltraTech’s efforts to achieve its 2050 Net Zero commitment.

The RDH technology is expected to reduce the use of coal-based thermal energy in cement production.

The learnings from the project will be used to scale it up.

Coolbrook and UltraTech had successfully implemented a large-scale pilot of an RDH unit at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Geleen, the Netherlands, last December.

Using 100 per cent renewable energy, thepilot proved the technology’s capability of hitting the temperature target required for cement production.

KC Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement, said the RDH technology has potential to exponentially accelerate the company’s progress towards full decarbonisation.

Every megawatt of clean energy added makes a big difference, he said.

Joonas Rauramo, CEO, Coolbrook, said burning fossil fuels will no longer be necessary in cement production thanks to the company’s patented technology.