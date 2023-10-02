UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, has reported that its sales in the September quarter was up 16 per cent at 26.69 million tonne (mt) against 23.10 mt logged in the same period last year, on the back of robust demand.

However, sales volume quarter on quarter was down 11 per cent compared with 29.96 mt logged in June quarter on the back of South-West monsoon hampering construction work across the country.

Grey cement volume increased 15 per cent to 25.24 mt (21.86 mt) year on year, while white cement was up 2 per cent at 0.42 mt (0.38 mt).

Globally, its cement sales improved 22 per cent to 1.18 mt (0.97 mt).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit