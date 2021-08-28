News

Union Health Minister to visit Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility on August 29

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on August 28, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya   -  Businessline

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to release first batch of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech's new Gujarat facility

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Bharat Biotech facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat to flag off the rollout of the first batch of Covaxin from the new facility on Sunday.

Bharat Biotech has commissioned a new facility to make Covaxin at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The Union Minister will release the first batch of Covaxin produced at the new facility on Sunday, said a Ministry statement on Saturday.

Mandaviya's visit to Bharat Biotech facility in Gujarat bears significance at a time when India is looking to fast-track the vaccination programme in the country.

On Friday, India set a new landmark in World's Largest vaccination drive with over one crore doses administered in a day.

The ministry statement added that "Bharat Biotech's new production facility would further increase the Covid vaccine production in the country and help India achieve the goal of 'free vaccine for all'."

Published on August 28, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
