4 States, Puducherry to receive Rs 3,113.05 crore additional central assistance

A High Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has approved additional Central Assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states/UT, which were affected by floods/ cyclones (Nivar and Burevi)/ Pest attack during 2020.

While approving the additional Central Assistance, Shah said that additional central assistance of ₹ 3,113.05 crore would be given from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

While Andhra Pradesh has got ₹ 280.78 crore for floods during South West Monsoon-2020, Bihar will receive ₹ 1,255.27 crore for floods during South West Monsoon-2020.

Tamil Nadu will get central assistance of ₹ 63.14 crore for Cyclone ‘Nivar -2020’ and ₹ 223.77 crore for Cyclone ‘Burevi-2020’. In all, a total additional central assistance of ₹286.91 crore will go to Tamil Nadu, an official release said.

The Union Territory of Puducherry has got additional central assistance of ₹ 9.91 crore for Cyclone ‘Nivar -2020’. Madhya Pradesh has got additional central assistance of ₹ 1,280.18 crore for Pest Attack during Kharif-2020.

It may be recalled that the Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected State Governments.

In addition during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Central Government has released ₹ 19,036.43 crore to 28 States from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and ₹ 4,409.71 crore to 11 States from NDRMF, the release added.