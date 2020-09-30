Unlock 5: Theaters, multiplexes to open with 50% seating capacity from October 15

The Government on Wednesday issued new guidelines in which it has permitted more activities to open from October 15, outside the Containment Zones. It has allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

"The new guidelines, issued, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments," it said.

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15, in a graded manner and the decision will be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management.

More Unlock 5 guidelines

It said online/ distance learning should continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents, it further said adding that attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15.

The activities permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones also include Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons; entertainment parks and similar places; and Business to Business.

On social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, and other congregations the State governments have been given flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons (earlier guidelines permitted up to 100 people), outside Containment Zones, after October 15.

Some of the conditions for this include -- a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed in closed spaces, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

Similar steps should be followed in open spaces too, the MHA said.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA will continue and lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till October 31, it added.