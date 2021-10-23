UP govt to transfer money to bank accounts of students’ parents for buying uniform, school bags

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Friday to transfer money directly to the bank accounts of the parents of the students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government and government-aided primary schools for buying uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters and school bags.
It also decided to provide 80 hectares of land to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in the State capital on a token lease rent of ₹1 per year.
The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
“For uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters and school bags, the parents of the students from Classes 1 to 8 studying in government primary and aided schools will be given money directly in their accounts. About ₹1,800 crore will be spent on this,” according to an official release issued after the cabinet meeting.
Presently, the uniforms, shoes, school bags are provided to the students through the schools for free.
For carrying forward the scheme, the parents of 1.6 crore students will be provided a total amount of about ₹1,800 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
In another significant decision, the cabinet gave its not to giving 80 hectares of land on a token annual lease rent of ₹1 to the DRDO, which will be developing the Brahmos missile here.
The land has been identified in Sarojini Nagar tehsil, the release said, adding that investments of over ₹9,300 crore will be made by the DRDO in the next five to seven years.
It will give jobs to 500 engineers and indirect employment to 1,500 people, the release said.
