UPSC announces Engineering Services Examination, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the details of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, on September 25. There are 495 vacancies to be filled in group A and group B services in the civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunications disciplines. The last date for applying online is October 15.
The selection process is based on a preliminary exam, mains and a personality test. On January 5, 2020 the initial exam will be conducted.
The preliminary exam will consist of two objective types (multiple choice) question papers and carry a maximum of 500 marks. Only those qualifying this will be eligible to take the main exam.
The engineering-specific main exam will consist of two conventional type papers with a duration of three hours each and maximum marks of 600.
Next is the personality test, which carries a total of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary and main exam will be eligible for the personality test.
Eligibility criteria, age limit, fee payment and related details can be accessed from the UPSC website.
