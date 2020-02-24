1.03 PM

Capturing stray animals, releasing water into the Yamuna and shutting paan shops are just some of the steps taken to ensure that the visit goes off ...

12.50 PM

View from Motera stadium

12.35 PM

PM Modi gives President Trump and Melania a tour of Sabarmati Ashram. Both Trump and Melania tried their hands at spinning the chakra.

12.27 PM

US President Donald Trump has now arrived at Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He, along with PM Modi hung a garland on the photo of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram.

12.25 AM

12.18 AM

Trump, Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport.

Trump and Modi began their roadshow from the airport. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people.

Artistes and performers from many states were allotted a stage on the entire route to perform in their traditional attire. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, starting from the airport till Motera stadium via Indira bridge.

Authorities said over one lakh people are expected to line up along the route of the roadshow, which has been named as ‘India Road Show’ by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

During the roadshow, both the leaders are scheduled to visit Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi spent 13 years during India’s freedom struggle.

After the roadshow, both the leaders will reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera to address a gathering of over one lakh people at the Namaste Trump event. - PTI

12.15 PM

PM Narendra Modi hugged Trump after the US President stepped out of aircraft; also greeted Melania. They received a grand welcome at the airport.

POTUS is now headed to a 22-km road show. The first stop after the roadshow is Sabarmati Ashram.

11.55 AM

Sardar Patel Stadium or the Motera stadium is all set to welcome President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Motera set to transform into the loudest stadium in the world for today!



The excitement in the air is palpable as the crowd builds up inside Motera awaiting PM @narendramodi and welcome President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS for #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/4Pw3SL2mIj — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2020

11.45 AM

Trump lands in India

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad today for the first leg of his India trip.

The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here at 11.37 am, officials said.

It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump did, was present at the airport to welcome the US president at the airport -PTI



11.37 AM

Over 10,000 policemen from different parts of Gujarat have been deployed in Ahmedabad as part of the elaborate security arrangements for US President Donald Trump’s visit. The massive police deployment is in addition to officials of the United States Secret Service, India’s elite National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group who would also be guarding the US president’s visit. Read more on the strict security cover for the POTUS

11.30 AM

RePlug | Here is a throwback to the 'Howdy Modi' event that was held last year. Just like that event, 'Namaste Trump' is set to take place at the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium in the Ahmedabad’s Motera area.

It was an extraordinary spectacle in Houston in more ways than one with President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi marching around a ...

11.20 AM

Modi replies to Trump in Hindi. He tweeted: ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ while retweeting Trump's Hindi tweet.

11.00 AM

The optics of Trump’s visit may be all smiles and waves, but India shouldn’t forget that he is a tough negotiator on trade

10.55 AM

10.50 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Ahmebadad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city, where the two leaders will take part in the “Namaste Trump” event at Motera Stadium after holding a roadshow.

Modi reached Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, around one and a half hours before the arrival of Trump and his delegation.

He will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said. - PTI

10.45 AM

President Trump, tweets in Hindi, says: "We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!"

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

10.40 AM

Agra gets a make-over to welcome Trump

Walls are being adorned with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra, victorian-style lamp posts installed and the lawns of the iconic Taj Mahal bedecked with colourful blooms as the historic city gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump.

Trump is slated to arrive in Agra this evening after attending the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the “best face of Agra“. Read more about the new look Agra is sporting for POTUS visit

10.35 AM

Being re-elected with a huge majority gives PM the power to negotiate better

10.30 AM

Trump’s car ‘The Beast’ distressing Agra authorities, know why..

President Trump’s car nicknamed --The Beast -- has already arrived at the Agra airport to ferry the President and First Lady of US to one of the seven wonders of the world -- Taj Mahal. However, Agra authorities have raised concerns over the diesel-run car that is going to ferry around the Taj Mahal, Hindustan Times reported.

The Supreme Court order of India 1998 bars the use of any vehicle except electric conveyance in close proximity to the 16th-century monument.

Authorities also expressed concerns over The Beast which weighs around 6.4 tonnes, to cross a dilapidated railway overbridge along with a convoy of SUVs. Authorities claimed that the one-kilometre long bridge is made only for light vehicles, media report added. Read more about 'The Beast' and the problems being faced by authorities here

10.20 AM

Take a look at the pictures of all the American presidents who visited India over the years:



Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, here is a look at the visit made by other US Presidents to India in the past.

10.10 AM

Namaste Trump to see over 1 lakh people gather at Motera Stadium

10.00 AM

Here is the schedule for day-1 of Trump's visit to India

Official @POTUS India program.



MON#Ahmedabad arrival @ 11.40am#Agra arrival @ 16.45

Delhi arrival @ 19.30



TUE in #Delhi

1000 Ceremonial Reception

1100 Meeting with PM Modi

1240 Media statement

1930 Meeting with Hon Rashtrapati

2200 Departure@RichaMishraBL@businessline pic.twitter.com/QhOt9iV8aT — Rutam Vora (@RutamV) February 23, 2020

9.45 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

9.30 AM

US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka, is set to embark on his maiden two-day visit to India today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive them at Ahmedabad's Vallabhbhai Airport at noon. Click here to read about POTUS maiden India visit