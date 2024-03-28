The US has reiterated its call for “fair, transparent and timely legal processes” in India after its diplomat was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday over comments on arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The US was also aware of the Congress Party’s allegations that tax authorities had frozen some of its bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging for the party to campaign effectively in the upcoming elections, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

‘And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues,” he said, adding that no one should be objecting to that.

An MEA statement on Wednesday “strongly objected” to the US remarks on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal’s arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case, saying that states should respect the sovereignty and internal affairs of others.

“In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents,” the statement read.

It added that India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. “Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” it said.