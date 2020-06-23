US restricts AI repatriation flights due to ‘unfair practices’

The repatriation flights that Air India is operating to and from the US could run into trouble from July 22.

This follows the US Department of Transport issuing an order which will require Air India to obtain prior approval before operating any third/fourth-freedom charter flights to or from the country.

The Department’s order adds “AI will be required, effective 30 days after the service date of this Order, to obtain prior approval from the Department in the form of a statement of authorization before operating any Third- and/or Fourth-Freedom charter flights to or from the United States.” The order was issued on June 22.

The freedom of air allows airlines of a specific country to fly from there to another country. The first freedom allows Air India to take off from India while the second freedom allows it to land in the US. The third and fourth freedoms allow Air India to take off from the US and land back in India.

‘Competitive disadvantage’

The bone of contention, as being alleged by the US government, is that its airlines have not been given the same freedom that has been allowed to AI.

“This situation, in which Indian airlines are permitted to perform services pursuant to their rights under the Agreement while U.S. carriers are not, creates a competitive disadvantage for U.S. carriers vis-à-vis Indian carriers, in contravention of the fair and equal opportunity to compete provision of Article 11 of the Agreement,” the order points out.

The order states that on May 26, Delta Airlines Inc through a letter requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to perform repatriation charter services similar to those provided by Air India. “To day, Delta has not received approval to perform the requested repatriation charters,” the order says.

Unfair restrictions

The order adds that the Indian government has imposed restrictions that prevent US air carriers from making full use of these charter rights. “Specifically, the GoI has prevented U.S. carriers from conducting India-U.S. passenger charter operations involving direct sales to individual passengers or through other distribution systems. For its part, the United States has not placed any limitations on U.S. – India charter operations, and Air India has been and remains free to conduct the full complement of passenger charter services provided for in the Agreement,” the order points out.

The order states that this restrictive and discriminatory treatment of US carriers as regards charters has important implications in the area of scheduled operations as well. On March 25, the Indian government suspended all scheduled passenger services in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On June 3, 2020, Air India released a schedule for additional repatriation flights that includes 49 U.S.-India round-trip charter flights that are scheduled to operate between June 10-July 1, 2020. On June 13, Air India released a schedule for 10 additional repatriation flights between June 20-July 3, 2020. Prior to the March 25th suspension of scheduled passenger services, Air India operated 34 round-trip flights per week to the United States. With 59 flights advertised for the period from June 10 to July 3, 2020, Air India would be performing charter operation at a rate of 53 per cent of the operations it previously performed as scheduled services,” the order says.