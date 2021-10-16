US will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travellers

Scripting a survival
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers.
The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the World Health Organization. “While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognise that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records,” a CDC spokeswoman said.
The White House said on Friday the new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals travelling to the United States will begin November 8 for visitors crossing at land borders as well as international air travellers.
Representative Brian Higgins, a New York Democrat representing a district along the Canadian border, had on Friday asked the CDC if it would accept the mixed vaccine doses noting “nearly four million Canadians, equivalent to 10 per cent of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA Covid-19 vaccines — this includes the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
The CDC said “individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved or authorised, or WHO emergency use listed Covid-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated.”
The CDC plans to answer other questions and release a contact tracing order for international air visitors by October 25.
