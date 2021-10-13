UST sustains rich haul at Annual Stevie Awards

Scripting a survival
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has clinched three recognitions at the sixth annual Stevie Awards 2021 for Great Employers - for Internal Communications Team of the Year’, ‘Achievement in Internal Communications’ and ‘Best Leadership Development Programme’.
Among the world's premier business awards, the Stevies seek to honor and generate public recognition for achievements and positive contributions of both organisations and working professionals.
UST was awarded the ‘Internal Communications Team of the Year’ and ‘Achievement in Internal Communications’ for its purpose-driven communication to inform, motivate, and empower employees during the 2020 crisis, a company spokesman said here.
UST had aligned its internal communication strategy to its people-first culture to design influential communication programmes during the pandemic to ensure continued connection with workforce in a remote working environment.
UST was also recognised under the ‘Best Leadership Development Programme ’ category for its Servant Leadership programme that balances results and relationships to achieve high-impact goals. Impact of the initiative on culture and employee engagement too has come to be recognised.
The company had earlier won two Stevie Awards in 2017 and 2019 and one Stevie Award each in 2016 and 2020. In 2020, it won the Stevie Bronze for ‘Internal Communications Team of the Year’. In 2019, UST was named bronze winner in the ‘Human Resources Team of the Year’ category and silver in the ‘Technical Professional of the Year’ category.
In 2017, It won the Stevie Gold Award for the ‘Employer of the Year’ (computer services) and Gold Stevie for ‘Achievement in Internal Communication’. The company won a Bronze Stevie in 2016 and a Gold Stevie in 2014 in the ‘Human Resources Department of the Year’ category.
