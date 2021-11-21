V-Guard announces Big Idea Business Plan and Tech Design Contest winners

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Winners of the annual Big Idea contests organised by V-Guard Industries Ltd were announced on Saturday. This year’s Big Idea Business Plan and Big Idea Tech Design contests finals witnessed more than 300 entries from top business schools and engineering colleges from across the country.
Indian Institute Of Management, Nagpur won the first prize and first runner up position in the Business Plan contest and SVKMS NMIMS, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Mumbai declared the first and second runner ups respectively in the contest from a total of 22 teams shortlisted for the grand finale.
International Management Institute, Delhi and Indian Institute Of Management, Sambalpur were qualified for the special jury award.
Muthoot Institute of Technology, Varikoli has bagged first prize in Big Idea Tech Design contest. St Joseph College of Engineering and Technology, Palai and Christ College of Engineering, Irinjalakuda were declared first and second runner-up.
This year’s competition themes were “Tomorrow’s business models that will bridge the gap between Digital and Physical to usher in a better tomorrow” for the B-Plan Contest and “How can V-Guard enable a better quality of life with thoughtful and smart products that will bring home a better tomorrow” for Tech Design Contest.
This was meant for the participants to present insightful and innovative ideas for business growth in alignment with the business strategy of V-Guard.
The Business Plan contest winners were awarded cash prizes worth ₹2 lakh, ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 for the top three positions, respectively, along with trophies and certificates of appreciation. Big Idea tech winners received a cash prize worth ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000, ₹25,000 for the first three positions respectively. Two teams qualified for special jury in Business Plan contest and received prize worth ₹25,000.
The event has created a platform for interaction with top leaders of V-Guard wherein the young minds can discuss and understand the business challenges to fine tune their thought process and foster a spirit of innovation in them.
