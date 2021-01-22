Vaccinating people over 60 is the best way to mitigate COVID-19 crisis: Study

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
A new age-based modeling study revealed that vaccinating people over 60 is the best way to mitigate the Covid-19 crisis.
Although vaccination of younger adults is projected to avert the greatest incidence of disease, vaccinating older adults will most effectively reduce deaths, the analysis found.
Kate Bubar and colleagues, researchers of the study, intended to quantify the impact of Covid-19 vaccine prioritisation strategies on the cumulative incidence of the disease, mortality, and years of life lost.
In one of the modeling strategies, cumulative disease incidence was minimised by prioritising people between the age of 20-49 years. While another modeling strategy revealed that mortality and years of life lost were minimised when the vaccine was prioritised to adults over 60.
This suggests optimal benefit comes from the prioritisation of older individuals. If a vaccine is less efficacious in older adults, however, priority could be given to younger age groups, the authors said.
Also read: Covid-19: Children, infants more infectious than adults, says Wuhan study
The researchers noted several limitations of their study, including that it considers variation in disease risk only by age. They maintained that “other considerations are crucial, from the equity in allocation between countries to disparities in access to healthcare, including vaccination, that varies by neighborhood.”
The study further suggested the optimal approach for Covid-19 vaccination is different from the optimal strategy for influenza vaccination, which indicates giving vaccines to school-age children as the priority.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...