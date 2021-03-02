Vaccine adverse reaction: Insurers will ‘cover hospitalisation’

Any adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccination that may require hospitalisation will be covered by your insurance policy.

Insurance industry sources said that existing medical policies will cover any adverse reaction or allergy that requires hospitalisation, just as any other illness.

“Any vaccine-related issue that needs hospitalisation will be covered under the health policy. As a general rule, whatever is not specifically excluded in the policy document, is included,” noted a standalone health insurer.

Insurers, too, are gearing up for claims. A general insurer said all such cases would be covered. The cost of vaccination will not be included, but any hopitalisation for over 24 hours will be covered.

‘No such claims’

“No such adverse event has been reported for claims till now with us as the vaccination programme was initially limited to health and frontline workers. Now, with the general public also getting the vaccine, we will process any claim that may arise,” the executive said.

According to sources, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India may also come out with a clarification on the issue so as to re-assure policyholders.

The modalities of payment for any hospitalisation will depend on the insurance cover but claims can be filed just like any other hospitalisation.

There have been concerns over reactions over Covid-19 vaccines amongst the general public with the commencement of the second phase of inoculation from Monday. In the second phase, those above 60 years of age and those over 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jab.

The government and doctors have been trying to ease concerns about the vaccine and re-assure the people that the vaccines are safe to take