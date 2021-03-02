Vaccine adverse reaction: Insurers will ‘cover hospitalisation’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Any adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccination that may require hospitalisation will be covered by your insurance policy.
Insurance industry sources said that existing medical policies will cover any adverse reaction or allergy that requires hospitalisation, just as any other illness.
“Any vaccine-related issue that needs hospitalisation will be covered under the health policy. As a general rule, whatever is not specifically excluded in the policy document, is included,” noted a standalone health insurer.
Insurers, too, are gearing up for claims. A general insurer said all such cases would be covered. The cost of vaccination will not be included, but any hopitalisation for over 24 hours will be covered.
“No such adverse event has been reported for claims till now with us as the vaccination programme was initially limited to health and frontline workers. Now, with the general public also getting the vaccine, we will process any claim that may arise,” the executive said.
According to sources, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India may also come out with a clarification on the issue so as to re-assure policyholders.
The modalities of payment for any hospitalisation will depend on the insurance cover but claims can be filed just like any other hospitalisation.
There have been concerns over reactions over Covid-19 vaccines amongst the general public with the commencement of the second phase of inoculation from Monday. In the second phase, those above 60 years of age and those over 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jab.
The government and doctors have been trying to ease concerns about the vaccine and re-assure the people that the vaccines are safe to take
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...