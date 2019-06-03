‘Vaccine on Wheels’ delivery model gets Gates Foundation grant

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
An innovative vaccination delivery model developed by a researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad), which can change the way vaccines are administered in developing countries, has attracted the attention of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Vaccine on Wheels (VoW) promises an unconventional and low-cost model that helps healthcare workers take vaccines to “the bottom of the pyramid”.
“Our pilot study will commence in Pune. It will be followed by two more cities in Maharashtra later. This service will be launched through Jivika Healthcare under the brand name of VaccineOnWheels.com,” a IIT-H statement has said.
After finding several gaps in the delivery of vaccines, Jignesh has come out with a mobile delivery system backed by digital applications. The mobile vaccine service, including a smartphone-based management application, provides customised vaccinations at homes and schools, and at lower cost.
The Foundation for Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT-Hyderabad has won the Grand Challenges Explorations Grant, promoted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for the project.
The grant will help CfHE Fellow Jignesh Patel pursue the Vaccination On Wheels (VOW) project.
The Grand challenge explorations encourages researchers to come out with out-of-the-box solutions to solve persistent health and development challenges.
Jignesh Patel submitted a two-page online application, relating his idea, which won him the grant. The Foundation will accept applications for the next GCE round in September.
The 11-year-old GCE is a $100-million initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over 1,420 projects in over 65 countries received the grant so far.
Initial grants of $,1,00,000 are awarded two times a year. Successful projects have the opportunity to receive a follow-on grant of up to $1 million.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor