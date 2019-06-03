‘Vaccine on Wheels’ delivery model gets Gates Foundation grant

An innovative vaccination delivery model developed by a researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad), which can change the way vaccines are administered in developing countries, has attracted the attention of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Low-cost model

The Vaccine on Wheels (VoW) promises an unconventional and low-cost model that helps healthcare workers take vaccines to “the bottom of the pyramid”.

“Our pilot study will commence in Pune. It will be followed by two more cities in Maharashtra later. This service will be launched through Jivika Healthcare under the brand name of VaccineOnWheels.com,” a IIT-H statement has said.

After finding several gaps in the delivery of vaccines, Jignesh has come out with a mobile delivery system backed by digital applications. The mobile vaccine service, including a smartphone-based management application, provides customised vaccinations at homes and schools, and at lower cost.

Grant from Foundation

The Foundation for Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT-Hyderabad has won the Grand Challenges Explorations Grant, promoted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for the project.

The grant will help CfHE Fellow Jignesh Patel pursue the Vaccination On Wheels (VOW) project.

The Grand challenge explorations encourages researchers to come out with out-of-the-box solutions to solve persistent health and development challenges.

Next GCE round

Jignesh Patel submitted a two-page online application, relating his idea, which won him the grant. The Foundation will accept applications for the next GCE round in September.

The 11-year-old GCE is a $100-million initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over 1,420 projects in over 65 countries received the grant so far.

Initial grants of $,1,00,000 are awarded two times a year. Successful projects have the opportunity to receive a follow-on grant of up to $1 million.