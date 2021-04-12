Vaccine shortage: Telangana asks Centre to allot more doses

The number of new Covid-19 cases has seen a dip to 2,251 on Sunday as against 3,187 cases on Saturday on account of lower number of samples tested.

The State tested 79,000 samples on Sunday as against 1.15 lakh samples the previous day. As many as six persons died due to the infection, while 21,864 patients are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the State administered 97,000 samples on Sunday through 1,088 centres set up in various parts of the State.

With the buffer stocks of vaccine doses running out, the State Government has appealed to the Centre to allot more number of doses.

Sources said the State has stocks enough for two days only. As of Sunday, the State administered 22.00 lakh doses out of the 27 lakh doses that were allotted to it. This leaves the State with five lakh doses, which might last for 3-4 days.

The State, which administered about 30,000 doses for the first 3-4 weeks after the vaccination drive began on March 1, has increased the numbers to over one lakh doses in the last few days.

“We have written to the Centre to allot us more doses. We are waiting for their response,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

With the number of positive cases going up significantly, it was important to include all those above 25 years of age in the vaccination drive, he said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 355 new cases on Sunday, followed by Medchal district with 258 cases and Nizamabad with 244 cases.

In order to stop the spread of the infection, the State government invoked the Disaster Management Act of 2005 to impose a fine of ₹1,000 on those who don't wear masks in public places, offices and while travelling in public transport.