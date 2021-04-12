Vaccine shortage: Telangana asks Centre to allot more doses

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The number of new Covid-19 cases has seen a dip to 2,251 on Sunday as against 3,187 cases on Saturday on account of lower number of samples tested.
The State tested 79,000 samples on Sunday as against 1.15 lakh samples the previous day. As many as six persons died due to the infection, while 21,864 patients are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the State administered 97,000 samples on Sunday through 1,088 centres set up in various parts of the State.
With the buffer stocks of vaccine doses running out, the State Government has appealed to the Centre to allot more number of doses.
Sources said the State has stocks enough for two days only. As of Sunday, the State administered 22.00 lakh doses out of the 27 lakh doses that were allotted to it. This leaves the State with five lakh doses, which might last for 3-4 days.
The State, which administered about 30,000 doses for the first 3-4 weeks after the vaccination drive began on March 1, has increased the numbers to over one lakh doses in the last few days.
“We have written to the Centre to allot us more doses. We are waiting for their response,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.
With the number of positive cases going up significantly, it was important to include all those above 25 years of age in the vaccination drive, he said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 355 new cases on Sunday, followed by Medchal district with 258 cases and Nizamabad with 244 cases.
In order to stop the spread of the infection, the State government invoked the Disaster Management Act of 2005 to impose a fine of ₹1,000 on those who don't wear masks in public places, offices and while travelling in public transport.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...