Vaccine supply chains must stay open, resilient: EU President

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
EU President Charles Michel has made a strong case for open and resilient supply chains for Covid-19 vaccines emphasising that countries needed each other at this time of crisis.
“We all know that ramping up the production of vaccines is an enormous challenge. We all need each other: for components, equipment, and fill- -and-finish vials, for instance. This is why we must make sure that our supply chains remain open and resilient,” Michel said at the Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday.
Also read: Foreign Ministers’ talks: India, France discuss ways to speed up India-EU trade and investment pact
The Raisina Dialogue, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, is being held virtually this year.
Both India and Europe are major producers of vaccines, Michel pointed out, adding that together, through Covax, the two have also supported low and middle income countries in their vaccination efforts. “Thanks to our joint efforts, Covax has delivered more than 38 million doses to 100 countries across the globe,” the EU President said.
Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, several States have been complaining about a shortage in vaccines. This has forced the Centre to go slow on exports although a ban has not been imposed on outbound shipments.
On Tuesday, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar defended countries seeking to focus on their citizens’ needs for vaccines by arguing that if a country was under stress and the numbers of those infected was going up, like in India, it was legitimate to re-purpose production to where the immediate challenge lay.
Michel pointed out that it was in India and the EU’s mutual interest to maximise the untapped potential of trade and investment between our two major economies. “Concretely, we propose to focus on four strands of cooperation: Covid-19; climate change; economic cooperation; and security and peace,” he said.
As checking climate change needed the cooperation of all major economies, the bloc was striving for a joint EU-India commitment to green growth, circular economy and clean energy, Michel said. These will be needed all over the world and will create jobs and economic opportunities, he added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...