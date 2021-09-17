73rd Emmy Awards to be available Live on Lionsgate Play for users in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Streaming platform Lionsgate Play has secured the rights to exclusively premiere the 73rd Emmy Awards in India.
Lionsgate Play is a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz that offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers.
The annual Emmy awards, held to celebrate the best in television, will premiere on September 20 at 5:30 am IST and can be watched Live on Lionsgate Play.
The 73rd edition of Emmys will be hosted by Cedric the entertainer. This year, unlike last year, the event will be a largely virtual event. It will have an in-person ceremony at the Event Deck at Los Angeles. The entire ceremony will be directed by Hamish Hamilton.
Amit Dhanuka, EVP Lionsgate said, “We are excited to bring Emmy’s to India. Emmys has been the most watched and popular awards ceremony globally including India and we are thrilled to telecast it LIVE so that people can watch it effortlessly."
"Lionsgate Play is home to best of bold and edgy content from across the globe across genres and we are confident that the audience on our platform would love to watch their favorite shows and stars get awarded at Emmy’s. We take this as a great opportunity for us to showcase this ceremony which is loved across the world," said Dhanuka.
Lionsgate Play has been regularly strengthening their library for the audiences. Currently, the platform has content available in six local languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.
