A tiny village in Maharashtra awaits Rajinikanth

Every time there is news about actor Rajinikanth, Mavadi Kadepathar, a tiny village near Pune, is excited. Now, when the superstar has finally announced his entry into politics, villagers here want him to succeed.
“He is our Shivaji Gaikwad” (also written as Gaekwad) say villagers who claim that Rajinikanth’s grandparents had migrated to Karnataka from Mavadi Kadepathar. Many Gaikwads in the village hope that one day the superstar will visit his roots.
They say that Rajinikanth’s family roots are in the village which is close to the pilgrim centre Jejuri in Pune. According to villagers, Rajnikanth’s grandfather migrated to Karnataka leaving behind his family, land and home in search of work. He first settled in Bagewadi in Vijayapura district of Karnataka and then migrated to Bengaluru.
The family never returned to the village. In the recent past, villagers have taken efforts to meet Rajinikanth and invite him to the village. A few years ago, villagers met him at Lonawala when he was shooting for a film.
“Villagers spoke to him in Marathi and they invited him to visit the village. Many villagers have tried to meet him in Chennai. In 2013 we invited him to inaugurate a Marathi literary meet in Saswad. But we got no response,” said Vijay Kolte, a villager.
Villagers say that don’t expect anything from the superstar but want him just to visit his village once. Mavadi Kadepathar is famous in Pune region as “ Rajini’s village”. Villagers say: “Today, he (Rajinikanth) belongs to India, crossing language and State barriers. We are proud of him”.
In 2010, Rajinikanth, after meeting Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, expressed similar sentiments. When asked about his roots, he had told media, “I am Marathi manus ( person), I am Karnataka manus and I am a Tamil manus. I am an Indian manus”. Rajinikanth had also expressed his desire to act in a Marathi film.
