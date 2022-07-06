Addressing the horse in the room: 5,000 Swiggy Money for identifying viral delivery boy on the horse

Taking note of the viral video of a Swiggy delivery boy riding a horse in Mumbai rains, a food delivery unicorn has announced 5,000 Swiggy Money for the first person who shares useful information about the delivery person.

Along with the bounty amount, the company has also changed the order tracking icon to a delivery boy on a horse as a tribute. This has attracted some warranted attention from netizens who have been posting the screenshots on social media.

My chicken roll is coming on e-horse... Well done swiggy... That Mumbai delivery guy deserves a raise. pic.twitter.com/DPbyW9hVuu — sumit kumar (@SumitEr) July 5, 2022

“It has come to our notice that a recent amateur video of an unknown person carrying our monogrammed delivery bag sitting quite confidently on a living white horse (not a statue), has propelled us to unexpected but not unappreciated fame,” the company said in a note.

Swiggy added that while it would like to take some credit for the “man’s ingenious plan and vehicle of choice”, it cannot because the company has also not been able to locate this delivery person. “Just to be clear, in the pursuit of more eco-friendly delivery practices, we have not replaced our usual delivery vehicles with horses, mules, donkeys, camels, elephants, unicorns…” Swiggy added.

Here’s the video that Swiggy is referring to: