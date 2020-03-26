Bharti Airtel offers free access to e-book platform, Juggernaut Books

As India stays at home to support the Government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, Bharti Airtel is offering free access to thousands of e-books on its platform, Juggernaut Books (formerly Airtel Books).

Juggernaut Books’ e-books and novels across genres — love and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality and classics — can be accessed by downloading the app (either Android or iOS) on smartphones, the company said in a statement.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer at Bharti Airtel, said: “In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what’s better than getting back to reading”.

Airtel acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut in 2017. As part of its content portfolio, Airtel also offers more than 10,000 movies and shows plus LIVE TV to its customers on Airtel Xstream app and over 4 million songs and curated music on Wynk Music.