Amazon Pay, MakeMyTrip partner to offer travel services

Amazon Pay and MakeMyTrip India have announced a strategic long-term partnership to offer travel services on Amazon.in which includes its suite of mobile apps and websites. The partnership will help Amazon Pay create a convenient experience and provide greater value for its customers with access to MakeMyTrip’s best in class travel offerings.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip said, “We are excited to partner with Amazon, the company that has revolutionized online purchase behaviour of people world over. There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings.
With this partnership, MakeMyTrip will extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay’s large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country. Amazon Pay aims at smoothening the booking and travelling experience for customers, extending the convenience of making online transactions from anywhere to anyone instantly.
Commenting on the association, Mahendra Nerurkar - CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, said, “At Amazon Pay, we strive to deliver a trusted, convenient and rewarding experience by simplifying the payment process for our customers. Our partnership with MakeMyTrip, will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey.”
With Amazon Pay, ICICI Co-branded credit card customers will earn unlimited cash back rewards on every flight, hotel or bus booking, and with Amazon Pay Later, customers can book tickets and pay next month with no interest. Customers can also use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Balance & Amazon Pay UPI, to make their payments frictionless. Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months.
