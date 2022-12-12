Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a Twitterati asking him when he will become India’s richest person.

Vikrant Singh, a Twitter user, asked Mahindra, “Your rank is 73rd richest person in India. When will you come first?”

In response to the tweet, Mahindra wrote, “The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish.”

Mahindra’s reply received more than one thousand retweets and around 25,000 likes. Netizens lauded him. A Twitter user wrote, “We always admire you & Ratan Tata for many reasons. Live long & safe, sir.”

Mahindra often shares posts with inspirational and motivational quotes and has more than ten million followers on Twitter.

