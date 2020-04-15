Artists ‘come together as one’ in solidarity with healthcare workers

“We are the world” was the iconic anthem that saw artists come together under the “USA for Africa” banner to raise humanitarian aid for the beleaguered region in 1985.

As the world looks to come ‘together’ as one again amidst the Covid-19 crisis, a collection of artists will participate in One World: Together At Home, a multi-hour digital broadcast that will be globally televised and streamed online, in support of the fight by healthcare workers against Covid-19.

The virtual broadcast, announced recently by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), airs this Saturday. It will see Indian actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas participate along with a host of international artists in the special, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The broadcast will be be hosted by American ‘late night’ talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, with ‘Sesame Street Friends’ also on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the global Covid-19 response, the WHO said.

The broadcast would also include artistes Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, the note said.

Apart, but together

“The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by Covid-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines,” the WHO said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Global Citizen.

Fund-raising effort

The organisation is also calling on philanthropists to join and support immediate Covid-19 response efforts as part of the organisation’s “Give While You Live” effort. Investors and foundation leaders are being urged to invest quickly in related efforts like stronger health systems and vaccine development, the note said.

Resources raised from these events will go to the ‘COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO’ to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most, the note said.

“There is no greater case for collective action than our joint response to Covid-19 — we are in this together and we will get through this together,” said the United Nation’s Secretary General António Guterres.

In the last three weeks, the Together At Home series has featured performances from artistes including, Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough, among others in support of WHO and Global Citizen’s campaign.