As the Black Friday shopping frenzy subsides, consumers gear up for another wave of excitement with Cyber Monday. In a transition from crowded stores to the comfort of homes, Cyber Monday promises an array of exclusive online deals, discounts, and promotions. E-commerce giants and retailers unleash offers, catering to those who prefer the convenience of virtual shopping. Retailers like Amazon, H&M, Nykaa have sales going on for the week.

. Vivo is currently offering significant discounts on its phone products on Amazon. The Vivo V27 5G, originally priced at ₹36,999, is now available for ₹29,669, and the Vivo X90 Pro, originally worth ₹91,999, is now priced at ₹74,890.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, originally priced at ₹24,999 is now priced at ₹17,999. Apple Airpods Pro (2nd generation), originally priced at ₹26,900, can now be purchased for ₹20,999.

H&M’s renowned Cyber Monday sale, effective until 28th November at 10 am IST, offers discounts ranging from 30 per cent to 60 per cent on a diverse range of collections, including women’s, men’s, kids’, divided, home, sport, and more, both in stores and online.

Nykaa is hosting a week-long sale coined as the ‘Pink Friday’ sale, featuring exclusive Cyber Monday deals. It provides 50 per cent off on a variety of items, with discounts from brands such as K-beauty, Lakme, Huda Beauty, and L’Oreal Paris.

Back in 2005, The National Retail Federation, US, coined the term “Cyber Monday.” This emerged as a response to the observed surge in online sales on Monday, following Thanksgiving.