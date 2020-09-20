Blessed to have shared this journey with Irrfan: Nimrat Kaur on 7 years of ‘The Lunchbox’

School’s out for those not connected
As The Lunchbox clocked seven years on Sunday, Nimrat Kaur recalled her overnight image shift, from a girl known for featuring in TV commercials to acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan’s co-star in the Ritesh Batra-directed movie. “The Lunchbox” released in 2013 and went on to become one of the most acclaimed films of the year.
Up until “The Lunchbox”, Kaur was popular for featuring in music videos and appearing in advertisements.
Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old actor said the film was a career breakthrough for her, giving her the chance to star opposite Khan, who passed away in April this year.
“Seven years ago in India, from ‘that Cadbury girl’ overnight, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie. One of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor.
“Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey... #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever,” Kaur wrote.
The romantic-drama chronicled the story of Ila, a housewife (Kaur), who strikes a friendship with Khan’s widower Saajan Fernandes over letters after a tiffin carrier service mistakenly delivers the lunchbox intended for her husband to the latter.
Remembered as one of Khan’s most acclaimed works internationally, “The Lunchbox” was appreciated for its tender storytelling, nostalgia-seeped usage of the popular ‘90s romantic tracks and a winsome performance by the lead cast.
The film also featured actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the spirited trainee Shaikh, a contrast to Khan’s lonely Fernandes.
Before its theatrical release, “The Lunchbox” was screened at International Critics’ Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award.
